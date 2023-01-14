Joseph Bramlett shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Joseph Bramlett hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 51st at 5 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

After a 350 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 14th, Bramlett chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

At the 551-yard par-5 18th, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

Bramlett got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Bramlett chipped in his third shot from 12 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.