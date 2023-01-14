  • Joseph Bramlett shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

    Highlights

    In the third round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Joseph Bramlett makes eagle on the par-5 9th hole.