J.T. Poston shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, J.T. Poston hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 9th at 10 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

Poston got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 1 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for eagle. This put Poston at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Poston's 80 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Poston had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.

After a 346 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 14th, Poston chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Poston's 144 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.