J.T. Poston shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 14, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
J.T. Poston lands second close to set up birdie at Sony Open
In the third round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, J.T. Poston makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, J.T. Poston hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 9th at 10 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.
Poston got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 1 over for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for eagle. This put Poston at 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Poston's 80 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Poston had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.
After a 346 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 14th, Poston chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Poston's 144 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.
