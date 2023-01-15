J.J. Spaun shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, J.J. Spaun hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 16th at 9 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

Spaun got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 1 over for the round.

At the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Spaun got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Spaun to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Spaun's 211 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.

Spaun tee shot went 199 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Spaun to 1 over for the round.