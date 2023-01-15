  • J.J. Spaun shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the third round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, J.J. Spaun makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
    Highlights

    J.J. Spaun's impressive iron leads to birdie at Sony Open

    In the third round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, J.J. Spaun makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.