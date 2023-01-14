Hideki Matsuyama posts bogey-free 5-under 65 l in the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Hideki Matsuyama hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and finished the round bogey free. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 25th at 8 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Hideki Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hideki Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.