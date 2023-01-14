  • Hideki Matsuyama posts bogey-free 5-under 65 l in the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the third round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Hideki Matsuyama closes with birdie at Sony Open

    In the third round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.