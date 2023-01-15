Hayden Buckley shoots 6-under 64 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Hayden Buckley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Buckley finished his day in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Buckley hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Buckley missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Buckley to 1 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Buckley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Buckley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Buckley chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Buckley to 5 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Buckley's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Buckley hit an approach shot from 221 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Buckley to 6 under for the round.