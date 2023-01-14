Harry Hall putts well in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Harry Hall hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hall finished his day tied for 16th at 9 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 460-yard par-4 sixth hole, Harry Hall had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harry Hall to 1 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hall reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hall to 2 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hall reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hall to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hall's 95 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hall to 4 under for the round.

Hall hit his tee at the green on the 194-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hall to 5 under for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Hall had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hall to 4 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Hall reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hall to 5 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Hall's his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.