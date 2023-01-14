  • Harry Hall putts well in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the third round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Harry Hall makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

