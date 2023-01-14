Harris English shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Harris English hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. English finished his day tied for 65th at 3 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the 480-yard par-4 first, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 1 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, English hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to even for the round.

English got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 1 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving English to 2 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, English's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, English reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, English had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 2 over for the round.

At the 551-yard par-5 18th, English's his second shot went 251 yards to the right rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he two putted for par. This moved him to 2 over for the round.