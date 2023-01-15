Greyson Sigg putts well in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Greyson Sigg hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sigg finished his day tied for 43rd at 6 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Greyson Sigg reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Greyson Sigg to 1 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Sigg chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.

Sigg got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 1 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Sigg hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.

Sigg hit his tee at the green on the 176-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Sigg to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Sigg's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 4 under for the round.