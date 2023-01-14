Eric Cole putts well in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Eric Cole hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cole finished his day tied for 51st at 5 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th, Eric Cole had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Eric Cole to 1 over for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Cole hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cole to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Cole had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cole to 1 under for the round.