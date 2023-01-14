  • Doc Redman shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the third round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Doc Redman makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Doc Redman makes birdie on No. 10 at Sony Open

    In the third round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Doc Redman makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.