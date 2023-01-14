Doc Redman shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Doc Redman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 25th at 8 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the par-4 third, Redman's 191 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Redman hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Redman had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Redman to 3 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Redman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Redman to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Redman's 106 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 5 under for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 11th, Redman got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 7 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 477-yard par-4 13th, Redman chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.