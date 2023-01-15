Denny McCarthy putts well in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Denny McCarthy hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his day tied for 16th at 9 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

Denny McCarthy got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Denny McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, McCarthy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.