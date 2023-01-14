Davis Thompson shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Davis Thompson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 65th at 3 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Thompson's his second shot went 6 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Thompson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Thompson hit his 155 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.