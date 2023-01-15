David Lipsky shoots 4-under 66 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, David Lipsky hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 2nd at 13 under with Ben Taylor and Chris Kirk; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

Lipsky got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lipsky to 2 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Lipsky hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Lipsky to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Lipsky's 141 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Lipsky hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to even-par for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Lipsky had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Lipsky had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Lipsky's 137 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 3 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Lipsky's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.