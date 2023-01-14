-
Danny Lee putts well in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 14, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 14, 2023
Highlights
Danny Lee makes birdie on No. 8 at Sony Open
In the third round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Danny Lee makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 8th hole.
In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Danny Lee hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his day tied for 43rd at 6 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the par-4 10th, Danny Lee's 72 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Danny Lee to 1 under for the round.
Lee got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lee had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
After a 267 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Lee chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
