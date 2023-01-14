Corey Conners rebounds from poor front in third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Corey Conners hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Conners finished his day tied for 32nd at 7 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

Corey Conners got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Corey Conners to 1 over for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Conners got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Conners to 2 over for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Conners chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Conners to 3 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Conners's 69 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Conners had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Conners hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.