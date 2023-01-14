Cole Hammer shoots 4-under 66 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Cole Hammer hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hammer finished his day tied for 32nd at 7 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

At the 194-yard par-3 11th, Hammer hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hammer to 1 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Hammer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hammer to 2 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 first, Hammer chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hammer to 1 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Hammer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hammer to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Hammer had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hammer to 3 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Hammer hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hammer to 4 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Hammer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hammer to 4 under for the round.