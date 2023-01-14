Chris Kirk shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Chris Kirk hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 2nd at 13 under with Ben Taylor and David Lipsky; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Kirk chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kirk had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to even for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Kirk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Kirk chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Kirk's 124 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.