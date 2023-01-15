Chez Reavie putts well in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Chez Reavie hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reavie finished his day tied for 32nd at 7 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Chez Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chez Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Reavie's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Reavie's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Reavie's 143 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Reavie hit an approach shot from 187 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to even for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Reavie's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Reavie had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Reavie's 134 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to even for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.