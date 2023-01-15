Chad Ramey shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Chad Ramey hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at even for the tournament. Ramey finished his day tied for 74th at even par; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Ramey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to even for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Ramey's his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Ramey had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Ramey to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Ramey had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ramey to 1 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Ramey chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ramey to 2 over for the round.