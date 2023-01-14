-
Carl Yuan shoots 4-under 66 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 14, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
January 14, 2023
-
Highlights
Carl Yuan bounces back with birdie on No. 14 at Sony Open
In the third round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Carl Yuan makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Carl Yuan hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Yuan finished his day tied for 16th at 9 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Yuan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yuan to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Yuan's 188 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Yuan to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Yuan had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Yuan to 3 under for the round.
At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Yuan hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yuan to 4 under for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Yuan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Yuan to 5 under for the round.
After a 330 yard drive on the 351-yard par-4 10th, Yuan chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Yuan to 6 under for the round.
Yuan got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Yuan to 5 under for the round.
After a 351 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 14th, Yuan chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Yuan to 6 under for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Yuan's tee shot went 187 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Yuan got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Yuan to 4 under for the round.
