Carl Yuan shoots 4-under 66 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Carl Yuan hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Yuan finished his day tied for 16th at 9 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Yuan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yuan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Yuan's 188 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Yuan to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Yuan had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Yuan to 3 under for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Yuan hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yuan to 4 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Yuan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Yuan to 5 under for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 351-yard par-4 10th, Yuan chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Yuan to 6 under for the round.

Yuan got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Yuan to 5 under for the round.

After a 351 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 14th, Yuan chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Yuan to 6 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Yuan's tee shot went 187 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Yuan got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Yuan to 4 under for the round.