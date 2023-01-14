Cam Davis shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Cam Davis hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 43rd at 6 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the par-4 12th, Davis's 101 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

At the 477-yard par-4 13th, Davis got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Davis had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

Davis got a double bogey on the 417-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to even for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 first, Davis chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.