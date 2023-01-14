Byeong Hun An shoots 4-under 66 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Byeong Hun An hit 5 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. An finished his day tied for 16th at 9 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

At the 422-yard par-4 third, An reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put An at 1 under for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, An hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, An's 118 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 4 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved An to 5 under for the round.

After a 385 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 14th, An chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, An had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to 3 under for the round.