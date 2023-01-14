-
-
Byeong Hun An shoots 4-under 66 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 14, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 14, 2023
-
Highlights
Byeong Hun An's clean strike from bunker leads to birdie at Sony Open
In the third round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Byeong Hun An makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Byeong Hun An hit 5 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. An finished his day tied for 16th at 9 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.
At the 422-yard par-4 third, An reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put An at 1 under for the round.
At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, An hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, An's 118 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 4 under for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved An to 5 under for the round.
After a 385 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 14th, An chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved An to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, An had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to 3 under for the round.
-
-