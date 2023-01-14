  • Byeong Hun An shoots 4-under 66 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the third round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Byeong Hun An makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Byeong Hun An's clean strike from bunker leads to birdie at Sony Open

    In the third round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Byeong Hun An makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.