Brice Garnett shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Brice Garnett hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 51st at 5 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

At the 194-yard par-3 11th, Garnett hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

Garnett got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 1 under for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 14th, Garnett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Garnett to even-par for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Garnett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Garnett's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Garnett's 169 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to even-par for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Garnett hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Garnett had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.