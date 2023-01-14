  • Brice Garnett shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the second round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Brice Garnett makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Brice Garnett makes birdie on No. 10 at Sony Open

    In the second round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Brice Garnett makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.