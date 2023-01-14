Brian Stuard putts well in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Brian Stuard hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stuard finished his day tied for 43rd at 6 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Brian Stuard had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brian Stuard to 1 under for the round.

Stuard his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Stuard to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Stuard chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Stuard's 152 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.