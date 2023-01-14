-
-
Brian Harman finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 14, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 14, 2023
-
Highlights
Brian Harman's excellent 189-yard approach to 3 feet leads to eagle at Sony Open
In the second round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Brian Harman makes eagle on the par-5 9th hole.
In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Brian Harman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 57th at 4 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.
At the 351-yard par-4 10th, Harman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Harman's 132 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Harman had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.
Harman got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Harman to 1 under for the round.
-
-