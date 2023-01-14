Brian Harman finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Brian Harman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 57th at 4 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

At the 351-yard par-4 10th, Harman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Harman's 132 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Harman had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

Harman got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Harman to 1 under for the round.