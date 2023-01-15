Brendon Todd putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 third round in the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Brendon Todd hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Todd finished his day tied for 43rd at 6 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Brendon Todd's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Todd's 148 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 2 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 2 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Todd chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.