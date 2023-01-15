Brendan Steele shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Brendan Steele hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 57th at 4 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 194-yard par-3 17th, Steele missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Steele to 1 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Steele to 1 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.