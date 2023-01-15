Ben Taylor putts well in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Ben Taylor hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Taylor finished his day tied for 2nd at 13 under with Chris Kirk and David Lipsky; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the 480-yard par-4 first, Ben Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ben Taylor to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 sixth hole, Taylor had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Taylor chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Taylor's 162 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Taylor had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 5 under for the round.