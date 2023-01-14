Ben Martin shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Ben Martin hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Martin finished his day tied for 32nd at 7 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the par-4 third, Martin's 171 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

Martin missed the green on his first shot on the 204-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.

Martin got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Martin had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Martin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 3 under for the round.