Bogey-free 3-under 67 by Ben Griffin in the third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Ben Griffin hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Griffin finished his day tied for 9th at 10 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

At the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Ben Griffin got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Ben Griffin to even-par for the round.

After a 354 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 14th, Griffin chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

At the 551-yard par-5 18th, Griffin got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Griffin to 3 under for the round.