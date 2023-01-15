  • Bogey-free 3-under 67 by Ben Griffin in the third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the third round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Ben Griffin makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Ben Griffin makes birdie on No. 17 at Sony Open

    In the third round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Ben Griffin makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.