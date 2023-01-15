Austin Smotherman shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Austin Smotherman hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 74th at even par; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Smotherman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Smotherman at 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Smotherman hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 440-yard par-4 12th. This moved Smotherman to 2 over for the round.

Smotherman got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smotherman to 3 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Smotherman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smotherman to 2 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Smotherman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 1 over for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 third, Smotherman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to 2 over for the round.

Smotherman got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to 3 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Smotherman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smotherman to 2 over for the round.