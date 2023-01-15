Austin Eckroat shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Austin Eckroat hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Eckroat finished his day tied for 9th at 10 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Eckroat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.

At the 422-yard par-4 third, Eckroat got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Eckroat to even for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Eckroat hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 sixth hole, Eckroat had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Eckroat to 2 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Eckroat had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Eckroat to 3 under for the round.

At the 351-yard par-4 10th, Eckroat reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Eckroat at 4 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Eckroat's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Eckroat had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Eckroat to 2 under for the round.