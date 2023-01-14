Augusto Núñez comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Augusto Núñez hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Núñez finished his day tied for 43rd at 6 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Augusto Núñez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Augusto Núñez to 1 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Núñez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Núñez to 2 over for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Núñez hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Núñez to 1 over for the round.

Núñez got a double bogey on the 454-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Núñez to 3 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Núñez had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Núñez to 2 over for the round.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th Núñez hit his tee shot 348 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Núñez to 1 over for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 11th, Núñez hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Núñez to even for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Núñez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Núñez to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Núñez had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Núñez to 1 under for the round.