Andrew Putnam shoots 8-under 62 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Andrew Putnam hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 5th at 12 under with Si Woo Kim; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; and Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under.

On the par-4 10th, Putnam's 76 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 11th, Putnam hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Putnam to 5 under for the round.

Putnam got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 4 under for the round.

Putnam his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Putnam to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Putnam had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 4 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Putnam reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and put Putnam at 7 under for the round.