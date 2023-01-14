  • Andrew Novak shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the third round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Andrew Novak makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Andrew Novak makes opening birdie at Sony Open

    In the third round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Andrew Novak makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.