Andrew Novak shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Andrew Novak hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Novak finished his day tied for 32nd at 7 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Novak's 179 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Novak reached the green in 2 and rolled a 57-foot putt for birdie. This put Novak at 2 under for the round.

At the 351-yard par-4 10th, Novak reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Novak at 3 under for the round.

Novak got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Novak to 2 under for the round.