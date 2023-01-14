Anders Albertson shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Anders Albertson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Albertson finished his day tied for 65th at 3 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

Albertson got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Albertson to 1 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Albertson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Albertson to 2 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Albertson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Albertson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Albertson's 100 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Albertson to even-par for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 477-yard par-4 13th, Albertson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Albertson to 1 over for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Albertson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Albertson to 2 over for the round.