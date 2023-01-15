Adam Svensson shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Adam Svensson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 51st at 5 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Svensson had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

At the 477-yard par-4 13th, Svensson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Svensson to even for the round.

On the par-4 second, Svensson's 156 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Svensson had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Svensson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.