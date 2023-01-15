  • Adam Svensson shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the second round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Adam Svensson holes a 175-yard tee shot for and ace on the par-3 7th hole.
    Shot of the Day

    Adam Svensson's 175-yard ace is the Shot of the Day

