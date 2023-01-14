Adam Scott shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Adam Scott hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Scott finished his day tied for 25th at 8 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Scott hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Scott to 1 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Scott had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scott to even-par for the round.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Scott reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

At the 477-yard par-4 13th, Scott got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Scott to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Scott chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Scott's 109 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Scott hit his 202 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Scott to 3 under for the round.