Adam Schenk shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Adam Schenk hit 4 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 71st at 1 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

At the 351-yard par-4 10th, Schenk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 14th, Schenk chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Schenk chipped in his fourth shot from 22 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.