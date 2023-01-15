Adam Long shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Adam Long hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 51st at 5 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Long's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Long had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to even for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Long's 154 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 194-yard par-3 17th, Long missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Long to 1 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Long chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Long had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 4 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 3 under for the round.