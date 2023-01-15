-
-
Bogey-free 2-under 68 by Aaron Rai in the third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 14, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 14, 2023
-
Highlights
Aaron Rai pours-in a 20-foot birdie putt at Sony Open
In the opening round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Aaron Rai makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 8th hole.
In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Aaron Rai hit 13 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Rai finished his day tied for 57th at 4 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Aaron Rai hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Aaron Rai to even-par for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Rai reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Rai hit an approach shot from 200 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.
-
-