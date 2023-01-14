Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Aaron Baddeley in the third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Aaron Baddeley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Baddeley finished his day tied for 25th at 8 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Aaron Baddeley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aaron Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Baddeley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Baddeley's 181 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 3 under for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Baddeley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 4 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Baddeley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Baddeley to 5 under for the round.