Zecheng Dou comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Zecheng Dou hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Dou finished his day tied for 110th at 2 over; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Zecheng Dou had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zecheng Dou to 1 over for the round.

Dou got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dou to 2 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Dou had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dou to 1 over for the round.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Dou reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dou to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Dou had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dou to 1 under for the round.