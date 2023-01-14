-
-
Zach Johnson putts well in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 13, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 13, 2023
-
Highlights
Zach Johnson converts 7-footer for birdie at Sony Open
In the second round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Zach Johnson makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
Zach Johnson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Zach Johnson had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zach Johnson to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Johnson's 77 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Johnson had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.
On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Johnson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Johnson to 1 under for the round.
-
-