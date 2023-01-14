Zach Johnson putts well in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Zach Johnson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Zach Johnson had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zach Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Johnson's 77 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Johnson had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Johnson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Johnson to 1 under for the round.