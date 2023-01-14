Zac Blair shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Zac Blair hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Blair finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 422-yard par-4 third, Blair had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to 1 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Blair hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to even for the round.

Blair got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to 1 over for the round.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Blair reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Blair had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to even-par for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Blair reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.