Yuto Katsuragawa finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Yuto Katsuragawa hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Katsuragawa finished his day tied for 130th at 4 over; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Katsuragawa's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Katsuragawa's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Katsuragawa to even-par for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 first, Katsuragawa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Katsuragawa to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Katsuragawa's 145 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Katsuragawa to even for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Katsuragawa's his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Katsuragawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Katsuragawa to even-par for the round.