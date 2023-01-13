Will Gordon putts well in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Will Gordon hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Gordon finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a 277 yard drive on the 351-yard par-4 10th, Will Gordon chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Will Gordon to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Gordon's 126 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 3 under for the round.