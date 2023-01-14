Webb Simpson shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Webb Simpson hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 97th at 1 over; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 12th, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Simpson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 477-yard par-4 13th hole, Simpson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Simpson to even for the round.

Simpson got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 1 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Simpson's tee shot went 198 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Simpson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 second, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 2 over for the round.

Simpson got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Simpson to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Simpson had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 over for the round.