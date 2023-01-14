Vincent Norrman shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Vincent Norrman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Norrman finished his day tied for 110th at 2 over; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a 302 yard drive on the 351-yard par-4 10th, Norrman chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norrman to 1 under for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Norrman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norrman to 2 over for the round.

After a 380 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 14th, Norrman chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norrman to 1 over for the round.

At the 398-yard par-4 15th, Norrman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Norrman to 2 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Norrman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Norrman to 3 over for the round.

Norrman got a double bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Norrman to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Norrman had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norrman to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Norrman's 153 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norrman to 3 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Norrman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norrman to 2 over for the round.