Tyson Alexander putts well in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Tyson Alexander hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Alexander finished his day tied for 46th at 3 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Tyson Alexander chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Tyson Alexander to 1 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Alexander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Alexander to 2 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Alexander had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Alexander to 1 under for the round.